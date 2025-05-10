Farewell, Geeta! Awesome Assam’s Star Elephant Passes Away After A Painful Battle

Nagaon: When the bulldozer raised Geeta from the ground and carried it for burial, the sight was difficult to watch for any animal lover. Particularly, those who had been associated with the elephant and the others who were tracking her recovery. Without any movement, that Geeta had stopped since the day she met with an accident on the national highway, the massive yet graceful elephant was laid to eternal rest on Saturday morning.

On Friday night, at 8 PM, Geeta, who symbolized more than just wildlife, breathed her last. The majestic elephant once regarded as the face of Assam’s tourism, was in agonizing pain for close to two months following a tragic road accident.

A star in herself, Geeta represented wildlife of Assam and was friendly to tourists and visitors to the Kaziranga National park. For her participation in the state’s Awesome Assam campaign in 2018, when global icon Priyanka Chopra was seen riding her through Assam’s lush greenery, Geeta became a star. That campaign was the reason Geeta made her place in the hearts of countless admirers, both within India and abroad.

After the campaign, Priyanka had taken to her instagram handle describing Geeta as “graceful and soulful.” As a tribute to the gentle giant, she posed with Geeta and expressed her feelings in the post.

However, Geeta was keeping unwell for sometime when its mahout Rabi Das decided to take her for treament. It was on March 8, 2025, while walking from Kaziranga to Guwahati, Geeta was hit by a vehicle, and that was the time when Geeta fell down with a fractured leg never to walk again.

She was rushed to Rangaghat in Samaguri, and kept under the treatment of forest department veterinarians and sometime later by specialists from the Vantara rescue initiative, and local villagers. Together, they guarded her and tried their best to cure her.

Mahout Rabi Das who has spent years with Geeta had no words to explain his grief. Reminiscing her companionship and deep emotional connection, he said, "For me, Geeta’s death is not just the loss of an animal, it feels I have lost a family member. Rabi kept staring at Geeta till she was carried and buried.

“We have been with the elephant for the past two months,” says Nabajyoti Barua, a young local who was among the many volunteers who cared for Geeta in her final days. “We cleaned her wounds, brought food, and tried to give her comfort. Gradually, she became part of our lives. Last night, after she breathed last, none of us could sleep,” he explained with pain in his heart.

Forest officials who oversaw her treatment expressed sorrow, acknowledging that every possible effort was made. After a post-mortem, Geeta was cremated, with flowers sprinkled on a white sheet of cloth that covered her body partially. A fitting farewell for a creature who once stood tall as a symbol of Assam’s natural beauty and cultural pride.

Amid the silence of the forests, the memory of Geeta will continue to live on but for people who cared for her, "She is alive in us, she will always remain a part of our lives."