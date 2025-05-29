ETV Bharat / state

Fans, Villagers Observe Sidhu Moosewala's 3rd Death Anniversary In Punjab's Mansa

Fans and villagers gathered at Sidhu Moosewala's native village in Mansa district and remembered him on his third death anniversary.

Fans, Villagers Observe Sidhu Moosewala's 3rd Death Anniversary In Punjab's Mansa
Villagers offering their tributes (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

Mansa: The third death anniversary of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was observed at Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on Thursday.

A large number of Moosewala's fans and several villagers of Mansa district gathered here to pay homage to the popular singer. The Bhog of the path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was offered and Guru Granth Sahib Ji was also beautifully decorated. His father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur, paid their tributes. His younger brother had accompanied his mother. Punjabi actor Dev Kharod had also arrived here on this occasion.

Moosewala's eight songs have been released posthumously. Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has recently announced to contest the 2027 assembly elections from Mansa constituency while his fans are demanding punishment for the killers.

Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, 2022. He and his friends were in a car when miscreants surrounded the vehicle in Jawaharke village and fired several rounds of shots. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack. After this, the police have filed a chargesheet, naming 30 people, including gangsters Lawrence and Goldie Brar. Dozens of accused have been arrested but justice still eludes his family as the main accused have not yet been punished.

