Mathura: The world famous 'Lathmar Holi' of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday at 4 pm in the colorful streets of Mathura here.

Lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad have reached Barsana to enjoy this Holi. At the yellow pond of Barsana, the cowherds of Nanda village will reach Radha Rani temple dressed as Krishna, wearing a peacock crown, 'dhoti-kurta' and armlet with a shield in their hands, a symbol of the unique Holi.

The famous Lathmar Holi started after the traditional darshan pujan. After the puja darshan, Samaj Gayan was sung followed by the cowherds, who are famous by the name of 'Huriyare', coming out of the temple into the colorful streets of Barsana where the women standing at the door will play with them with the sticks in their hands.

Famous 'Lathmar Holi' Begins In Uttar Pradesh's Barsana (ETV Bharat)

The district administration has made tight security arrangements for the festival of colours. The entire fair area has been divided into eight zones and 18 sectors. A total of 120 CCTV cameras, 10 watch towers, and 5 drone cameras have been installed in the area to keep an eye on the fair.

Five ASPs, 15 COs, 12 station in-charges, 50 sub-inspectors, 7 women sub-inspectors, 650 constables, 50 women constables, four PAC companies and four fire brigades have been deployed at the spot besides the BDS and dog squads. A facilitation centre has also been set up in the Barsana premises so that the devotees coming from far off places do not face any inconvenience.