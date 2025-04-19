ETV Bharat / state

Famous Actor Bobby Simha's Car Involved In Drunk Driving Accident; 3 Critically Injured, Driver Held

Chennai: Tamil actor Bobby Simha's luxury car was involved in a major accident near the Kathipara flyover in Chennai on Saturday, leaving three people critically injured. The incident occurred on GST Road when the speeding vehicle hit multiple commuters, police said.

According to police, the speeding car first rammed into a two-wheeler from Alandur Metro Station, injuring Muthuswamy (42), a resident of Perumbakkam. The vehicle then collided with two other motorcycles, an auto-rickshaw, and another car. Three people, identified as Saravanan (32) from Nookampalayam, Sundarraj (59) from Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar (West), and Aradhana (30) from Purushothaman Nagar in Chromepet, were seriously injured in the collision.

St Thomas Mount Traffic police rushed to the site on information, rescued the injured and admitted them to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the car belonged to actor Bobby Simha and was being driven by Pushparaj (39), a resident of Kalanivasal village, Labpaikudikadu, Kunnam taluka in the Perambalur district.