Family Of Slain Naxal Leader Alleges Fake Encounter, Moves Supreme Court

Narayanpur: The death of top Naxalite leader Katta Ramachandra Reddy, alias Vikalp, in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur on September 22 has taken a fresh twist. His wife, K. Shanti Priya has accused the police of staging a fake encounter and conducting a hurried post-mortem without informing the family.

On Saturday, Shanti Priya reached the Narayanpur Collector’s office and pasted a copy of the Supreme Court’s interim order on its gates. She claimed that despite repeated attempts, she had been unable to meet Collector Pratishtha Mamgai for two days. Frustrated, she said, she displayed the order publicly to draw attention to her demand that the body be preserved and a second post-mortem be conducted.

According to her, the family had consistently maintained that Ramachandra Reddy was captured alive and killed later. “The injuries on his body point to torture. There were stab and assault marks, but no visible bullet wounds. The post-mortem was carried out in a rush, without our knowledge or presence,” she alleged.

She further stated that the Superintendent of Police had been informed in advance that the family was travelling from Telangana, yet the post-mortem was conducted before their arrival. The administration has also refused to share the report, insisting it will only be released after a court order, she claimed.

Initially, Shanti Priya approached the Chhattisgarh High Court demanding a fresh post-mortem. However, due to holidays, the hearing was deferred until October 6. This delay pushed the family to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. On September 26, the apex court directed that the body be preserved until the High Court issues its final decision.