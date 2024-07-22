ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Newlywed Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US Road Rage Incident Demands Justice

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The family of a newlywed Indian origin businessman, who was shot dead in front of his wife in the US state of Indiana, has demanded justice over the brutal murder.

Gavin Dasaur, 29, from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, who was on his way home with his Mexican wife was shot dead by an unidentified shooter at around 8 pm American time on Tuesday at an intersection on Indy city's southeast side.

The brutal murder has left Dasaur's family back home in Agra in shock and grief.

The young businessman's father Pawan Dasour, a resident of Himachal Colony of Sadar police station area of Tajnagri, has demanded justice for his slain son and rubbished claims that the shooter had shot in “self-defence”. “The claims that the shooter killed my son and in self-defense are wrong. I want justice for my son,” Pawan said.