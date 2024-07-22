Family Of Newlywed Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US Road Rage Incident Demands Justice

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The family of a newlywed Indian origin businessman, who was shot dead in front of his wife in the US state of Indiana, has demanded justice over the brutal murder.
Gavin Dasaur, 29, from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, who was on his way home with his Mexican wife was shot dead by an unidentified shooter at around 8 pm American time on Tuesday at an intersection on Indy city's southeast side.
The brutal murder has left Dasaur's family back home in Agra in shock and grief.
The young businessman's father Pawan Dasour, a resident of Himachal Colony of Sadar police station area of Tajnagri, has demanded justice for his slain son and rubbished claims that the shooter had shot in “self-defence”. “The claims that the shooter killed my son and in self-defense are wrong. I want justice for my son,” Pawan said.
Union Minister of State Prof SP Singh Baghel and Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar on Sunday visited the bereaved family in Agra on Sunday and expressed solidarity and condolene with the family members. The visiting leaders assured the family that they will take up the matter with the Foreign Minister to ensure justice to slain Dasour.
Slain Dasour got married on June 29 with Cynthia Zamora from Mexico. Dasour did his intermediate from St. George's in Agra and graduation from Agra itself and shifted base to America in 2016 where he started a transport business while living in Indiana.
In the viral CCTV footage of the murder, the truck driver is seen shooting Gavin three times one after the other in a suspected road rage incident.