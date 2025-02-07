Family Of Mohali Youth Deported From US Urges Govt To Provide Job Or Waive Loan

Mohali: Family members of a youth from Punjab's Mohali district, who is among the 104 Indians deported from the US, have urged the state government to either provide a job or waive off the loan taken to send him abroad.

Pradeep (23), a resident of Jadhot village in Lalru in Mohali was deported from the US but has not returned home yet. The news of their son's deportation has left the family in shock as they had sold off their land and taken a loan of Rs 41 lakh.

Pradeep's family said they owned two acres of land and one acre was sold off to send their son abroad. They have appealed to the government to either give their son a job or get their loan waived off.

Pradeep's mother Narinder Kaur said that her son was sent to the US six months ago for a better future. She said that they had sold one acre of land and taken a loan of Rs 41 lakh. "We had hoped that by sending Pradeep abroad, our situation at home would improve. But now, all our dreams have been shattered. Not only have we lost our land but are reeling under a huge debt. Pradeep's father is already suffering from depression. Everything has been ruined for us," Narinder said.

"We appeal to the Bhagwant Mann government to either give our son a government job or waive off our loans. We will not be able to sustain in such difficult times unless the government extends help," she added.

A military plane, carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states, landed at Amritsar Airport on February 5.