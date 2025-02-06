Family Of Kapurthala Man Deported From The USA Worried Over Rs 45 Lakh Loan

Kapurthala: Inder Singh was crestfallen to hear the news of his son Gurpreet's deportation from the USA. He had taken a loan of Rs 45 lakhs by mortgaging his house and from friends and relatives to send Gurpreet to the USA for a better future.

Inder said he had no inkling of Gurpreet's deportation untill local mediapersons reached his house at Taraf Behbal Bahadur village in Kapurthala and informed him of the development. He said he had talked to Gurpreet 20 days back. Inder said he had no idea Gurpreet was sent to the USA illegally. On being asked why he did so that too after availing such huge loan, Inder said if Gurpreet had worked in India, he could not have managed to earn more than Rs 400-500 daily. "How can a man sustain himself and his family with such meagre earnings," he asked while urging the government to crack down on agents who send youth from India abroad illegally. "I took money from several people including friends and relatives. Even our house has been mortgaged and we fear to lose it if we are unable to repay," said Inder with apprehension and worry writ large on his face. He urged the government to give a job to Gurpreet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Karnail Singh said of the 104 illegal immigrants deported from the USA, six are from Kapurthala. He said the deportees were brought to the district from Amritsar by police. "We have asked the families of the deportees to contact us if they face any difficulties," Singh added.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Chandigarh on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Of them, 33 were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 were from Punjab, three were each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two were from Chandigarh, sources said. Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven, were among the deportees, they said. Deportees from Punjab were taken to their native places in police vehicles from the Amritsar airport.