Family Members Of IAF Pilot, Who Was Killed In Jaguar Plane Crash In Rajasthan, Visit Site

Churu: An emotional scene unfolded at Bhanuda village of Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday, where a fighter plane crashed on July 9. Family members of Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, who was among the two pilots killed in the incident, arrived at the crash site from Haryana's Rohtak.
Sindhu's parents along with other family members arrived at Bhanuda village of Ratangarh tehsil in Churu on Saturday and after spending the night in the village, visited the crash site on Sunday.
Sindhu's family became emotional on arriving at the site. With tearful eyes, they bowed their heads, kissed the soil and paid their tributes to their son by sprinkling Ganga water.
A resident of Bhanuda village, Vijaypal said the family arrived here on Saturday and spent the night on the soil where their son had breathed his last. The villagers consoled them and told how the entire village was immersed in sorrow following the incident, he said. Next morning, they accompanied the family to the crash site, he added.
"The family tried to know every minor and major thing related to the incident and expressed their wish to connect to the soil. They also took some soil from the site with them," Vijaypal said.
Notably, on July 9, the Air Force's two-seater Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Bhanuda village after taking off from Suratgarh Airbase at around 12:40 pm as part of a routine training mission. The plane hit a tree and burst into flames.
Eyewitnesses said the plane appeared to lose control in the air before it crashed. The accident was so terrible that the pieces of the plane were scattered along several kilometres. It took four days for the Indian Air Force to find the black box.
Both pilots, Sindu and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, were killed in the incident. Sidhu (44) was a native of Haryana's Rohtak and Singh (23) hailed from Rajasthan's Pali.
