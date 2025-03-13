ETV Bharat / state

Family Of Four Found Dead In Chennai

The bodies of the doctor-advocate couple and their two sons were found in two separate rooms

Family Of Four Found Dead In Chennai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Chennai: Four members of a family, including two teenage sons, were found dead in their residence here on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of the doctor-advocate couple and their two sons were found in two separate rooms, police said and added that they could have ended their lives by hanging.

The incident came to light after the doctor’s driver came for work today and, getting suspicious, informed the police who, upon opening the door, found the doctor Balamurugan, 52, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room and their sons in another room of the residence in Anna Nagar.

The Thirumangalam police, who have registered a case, suspect it to be suicide, reportedly due to mounting debts. Further investigation is ongoing.

Chennai: Four members of a family, including two teenage sons, were found dead in their residence here on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of the doctor-advocate couple and their two sons were found in two separate rooms, police said and added that they could have ended their lives by hanging.

The incident came to light after the doctor’s driver came for work today and, getting suspicious, informed the police who, upon opening the door, found the doctor Balamurugan, 52, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room and their sons in another room of the residence in Anna Nagar.

The Thirumangalam police, who have registered a case, suspect it to be suicide, reportedly due to mounting debts. Further investigation is ongoing.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHENNAICHENNAI DOC ADV COUPLE DEATHFAMILY FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.