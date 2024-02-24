Family of 3 Die by Suicide after Daughter's Separation from Husband in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A couple and their 25-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being depressed because of the latter's separation from her husband in Coimbatore, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ganesan, Vimala and Diya Gayathri (25). They were residents of Jawahar Nagar near TVS Nagar in Goundampalayam, Coimbatore.

Diya, an IT professional was married to Dixit, a resident of Vadavalli area of Coimbatore, who worked in the same company as hers, on November 3, 2023. After marriage, both Diya and her husband lived in Bengaluru and worked in an IT firm there.

However, a month after their wedding, Diya had a disagreement with her husband and returned to her parents' house in Coimbatore. The couple were mentally down over their daughter's separation from her husband, neighbours said.

Prior to the incident, Ganesan contacted his brother over phone to inform him about his daughter's condition. When his brother failed to contact Ganesan to inquire about their situation, he grew worried. Despite trying to call him several times, there was no response. He then went to visit Ganesan's house at around 8 pm on Friday.

Upon finding the door locked from inside, he approached the neighbours for help. Together, they broke open the door and found Ganesan, Vimala and Diya lying unconscious inside the house. The matter was reported at the Goundampalayam police station.

The police recovered the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem. "Investigations have revealed that the three were in severe mental distress ever since Diya left her husband. Two days ago, they bought poison and mixed it with their food. Efforts are on to interrogate Diya's husband," an officer of Goundampalayam police station said.