Family Mistakenly Identifies Body Of Missing Man, Only For Him To Return Alive

Korba: A strange incident unfolded in the Chhattisgarh town after a man, who had been reported to have drowned in a local river, returned home alive during his ‘last rites’ hours later.

Hariom Vaishnav (27), a native of Vishrampur Gewara area, went missing four days ago while visiting his in-laws in the nearby Darri area. After Vaishnav’s disappearance, his family launched a massive search, but were unable to trace him. The family then filed a missing report with the Darri police.

"On Monday, the body of a youth was found in the Ahiran River, and based on the missing persons report, Vaishnav’s family was called for identification. After several hours of examination, they recognised the body from some signs like height and a tattoo of the letter ‘R’ on the deceased's hand, and it was presumed to be Vaishnav,” police said.

According to them, the body was swollen and ‘unrecognisable’ as it was submerged in water. After completing the legal formalities, the police sent the body for a post-mortem, and it was later handed over to the family for cremation. However, an unexpected twist happened in the story when Vaishnav walked through the door at midnight, when his family was preparing for the last rites.