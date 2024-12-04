ETV Bharat / state

3 Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Gujarat Highway

The car jumped road divider and collided with a container truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Bilodra village, resulting in death of three members of family.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kheda (Gujarat): Three members of a family were killed and two others injured when their car jumped the road divider and collided with a container truck on a highway in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Bilodra village when the family was returning to Surat after attending a wedding in Rajasthan, they said.

The car driver lost control of the wheels after one of its tyres burst. The car then jumped the divider, veered away to the wrong side of the road and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, an official from Nadiad rural police station said. A 71-year-old woman and two men, all hailing from Surat, died on the spot.

A 14-year-old girl and another person were injured and rushed to a civic hospital in Nadiad city for treatment, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Dalpat Purohit (37), Dinesh Purohit (41) and Subetidevi (71), the police said.

