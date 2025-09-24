Child Among 3 Of Family Killed As Dumper Hits Bike In Alwar
The four family members were riding a single bike when a speeding truck collided head-on with them.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Alwar: Three members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and one was injured, when a speeding dumper collided with their motorbike in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Protesting against the accident, locals blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road, leading to massive traffic congestion in the area.
The accident took place near near Jhiri stand on Dosa road in Pratapgarh town in the Thanagazi police station area, they said. The victims, residents of Mejod village, were all riding a single bike when a dumper coming from Pratapgarh to Jhiri collided head-on with them.
The deceased have been identified as Babulal (40), Ashok (25) and Monu (5). All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot while Narsi (25), who was seriously injured, was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment
On information, a team from the Thanagazi police station area arrived at the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Priyanka Raghuvanshi said three persons died on the spot and one is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.
According to eyewitnesses, the dumper was plying at a very high speed from Pratapgarh while the bike was coming from Jhiri. Soon, several people gathered at the scene, blaming administration's apathy for the rising rate of accidents. They blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road, resulting which, long queues of vehicles were seen on the road. Angry locals even clashed with passersby and alleged that illegal and overloaded dumpers were given a free run in the area. Despite repeated complaints, the administration took no action against such trucks, they added.
Regional Transport Officer Satish Kumar also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.
