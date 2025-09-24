ETV Bharat / state

Child Among 3 Of Family Killed As Dumper Hits Bike In Alwar

Alwar: Three members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and one was injured, when a speeding dumper collided with their motorbike in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Protesting against the accident, locals blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road, leading to massive traffic congestion in the area.

The accident took place near near Jhiri stand on Dosa road in Pratapgarh town in the Thanagazi police station area, they said. The victims, residents of Mejod village, were all riding a single bike when a dumper coming from Pratapgarh to Jhiri collided head-on with them.

The deceased have been identified as Babulal (40), Ashok (25) and Monu (5). All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot while Narsi (25), who was seriously injured, was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment