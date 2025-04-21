ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jaipur

Sumit tried to jump, while trying to persuade him to get off the tracks, the other two were run over by the train.

Three Of A Family Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jaipur
Khoh Nagorian police station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed after being hit by a train in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place at the CBI gate in the Khoh Nagorian police station area on late Sunday night, they said. The three deceased have been identified as Sumit, his brother Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter.

Khoh Nagorian police station officer Omprakash Matwa said that as per the initial investigation, due to a domestic dispute, Sumit went outside home and reached the railway tracks. Following his safety, Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter also reached there while searching for him.

Official sources said that when the train arrived, Sumit tried to jump on the track. While trying to persuade him to get off the tracks, both were run over by the train along with him.

Omprakash Matwa said that the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of a hospital. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

He further said that if the family expresses any suspicion, then every aspect of the case will be investigated.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh Couple Dies By 'Suicide' In Uttarakhand
  2. Groom 'Flees Wedding Procession, Dies By Suicide' In Amethi, Body Found On Railway Tracks

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed after being hit by a train in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place at the CBI gate in the Khoh Nagorian police station area on late Sunday night, they said. The three deceased have been identified as Sumit, his brother Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter.

Khoh Nagorian police station officer Omprakash Matwa said that as per the initial investigation, due to a domestic dispute, Sumit went outside home and reached the railway tracks. Following his safety, Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter also reached there while searching for him.

Official sources said that when the train arrived, Sumit tried to jump on the track. While trying to persuade him to get off the tracks, both were run over by the train along with him.

Omprakash Matwa said that the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of a hospital. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

He further said that if the family expresses any suspicion, then every aspect of the case will be investigated.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh Couple Dies By 'Suicide' In Uttarakhand
  2. Groom 'Flees Wedding Procession, Dies By Suicide' In Amethi, Body Found On Railway Tracks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TWO BROTHERS AND DAUGHTER DEADTRAIN ACCIDENT IN JAIPUR3 DIED IN TRAIN ACCIDENTTRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.