Three Of A Family Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jaipur

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed after being hit by a train in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place at the CBI gate in the Khoh Nagorian police station area on late Sunday night, they said. The three deceased have been identified as Sumit, his brother Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter.
Khoh Nagorian police station officer Omprakash Matwa said that as per the initial investigation, due to a domestic dispute, Sumit went outside home and reached the railway tracks. Following his safety, Ganesh and Sumit’s daughter also reached there while searching for him.
Official sources said that when the train arrived, Sumit tried to jump on the track. While trying to persuade him to get off the tracks, both were run over by the train along with him.
Omprakash Matwa said that the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of a hospital. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.
He further said that if the family expresses any suspicion, then every aspect of the case will be investigated.
