Bodies Of Three Of A Family Found In Jaipur, Suicide Note Recovered

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the house where the bodies were found. The incident came to light after the family members did not open the door of their house on Saturday morning.

"Despite making a lot of noise, the owner of the house did not open the gate. As soon as information was received, Karni Vihar police reached the spot. Police personnel knocked at the gate of the room, but there was no response from inside. After this the lock of the gate was broken and opened. When I looked inside, the bodies of three family members were found on the floor," he said.

The police officer said a note written in English was found on a table in the room. An acquaintance has been accused of harassment and has been detained for questioning. The FSL team was called to the spot to collect evidence. Based on the note found on the spot, a case has been registered and further investigation is on, said Singh, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of the deaths can be ascertained after the report is received.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.