'Family' Is INDIA Bloc's New Formula to Abuse Me, Says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there is a new formula of the opposition INDIA bloc to abuse him by saying he does not have a family but the people have rejected it by chanting in one voice that they belong to Modi's family.

"The parties in INDIA Alliance including DMK and Congress parties said that family is the first right. But I say that Modi is the first right of the nation. Modi doesn't have a family' people from the India alliance have found a new formula to lash out at me. I left home when I was 16. Why did I leave, Left for my country. Dear people, you are my family and the people of India are my family. Working hard day and night to make the future brighter," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister, who is on a one-day visit to Tamil Nadu, arrived at the Chennai airport on Monday afternoon and from there went to the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant in Chengalpattu district where he inaugurated the newly constructed 500 MW fast booster project called Bhavani. PM Modi attended the general meeting of the BJP held at Nandanam YMCA ground in Chennai.

In his address at the BJP's rally here, Modi criticised INDIA Alliance, Congress, and the DMK-led government. Prime Minister Modi said, "Every time I come to Chennai, I get strength. Chennai is the epicenter of talent, commerce and tradition. Chennai plays an important role in the development of India. Chennai is a very old city. The relationship between me and Tamil Nadu is long. Your love for me is so constant. But lately, when I come to Tamil Nadu, some people get tamarind in their stomachs", he said.

The parties in INDIA alliance including Congress and DMK are mired in corruption and succession politics. The Supreme Court today objected to the decision to protect the corrupt leaders. INDIA's allies are keeping their hands on their heads as if the ship has capsized due to this verdict, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the DMK dispensation, alleging that the state government did not do flood management during the severe inundation Chennai faced last December, but instead "managed" the media to send out the message that everything is fine.

"I know my concern is shared by many parents in Tamil Nadu. What worries me is that drugs are flowing everywhere in Tamil Nadu with the support of the ruling party. It is very important that you are very careful about such a party that wants to destroy your children's future. Not just kids today; Tomorrow's generation will also be affected by this. If you strengthen the BJP, the action against the enemies of Tamil Nadu will be accelerated. He said that this is Modi's guarantee," he said.