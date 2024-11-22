Family Forced To Carry Woman On Cart After Surgery

Shivpuri: In a disturbing incident, a family was forced to carry a woman on a cart after undergoing sterilisation at the Badarwas health centre here in Madhya Pradesh.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media, triggering outrage. It has gone viral and exposed the alleged lack of ambulance facilities at the health centre.

According to locals, the woman's family requested the hospital officials for an ambulance to take her home after the surgery. However, they were denied the facility by the hospital authorities, citing the unavailability, forcing the family to carry her on a cart as the poor family couldn't afford private vehicle. The incident has raised concerns about the lack of basic facilities at the health centre.

Dr. Chetendra Kushwaha, the Badarwas BMO, attributed the problem to the government's transportation policy and lack of funds. “The government has made a provision of Rs. 100 for the transportation of a woman who has undergone sterilisation, but no private vehicle owner goes to drop the beneficiary for Rs. 100 which is why we are unable to help the poor,” he said.

“In such a situation, whatever funds come in the name of transportation are confiscated. This happens not only in Badarwas but in the whole of Madhya Pradesh,” Dr. Kushwaha alleged.