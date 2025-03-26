Family Claims Sambhal Mosque Committee President Faces Life Threat In Jail

Sambhal: The family of Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali who was arrested in connection with the November violence and sent to Moradabad Jail has alleged that his life is in danger and that jail authorities are not allowing them to meet him.

His family also alleged that he is not being given his medicines. Ali was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence on November 24 that occurred during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.

The Mughal-era mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ali's elder brother Mohammad Tahir Ali claimed that the family members have been denied permission to visit him in jail.

"He is being treated as if he is a hardened criminal," he said. Tahir Ali further alleged that Ali's life was at risk inside the prison. "He is 70 years old and even his medicines are not being allowed. The police are misbehaving and the administration has crossed all limits," he said.

He also claimed that Ali had fully cooperated with the administration in the investigation into the Sambhal violence, yet he was being punished. "We have full faith in the court and hope that justice will be served," he said, demanding Ali's unconditional release.

Tahir Ali had earlier alleged that Ali was arrested to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission. Ali had accused the police of being responsible for the violence, claiming in a press conference that City Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra were to blame and that the deaths were caused by police gunfire.