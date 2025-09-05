Families Struggle At Relief Camps As Yamuna Floods Submerge Homes In Delhi

ETV Bharat / state

People sit on the shelves of a shop in a waterlogged street in a low-lying area of ISBT Kashmiri Gate after the Yamuna River swelled, causing flood-like conditions, in New Delhi on Thursday, September 4, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As soon as the horn of the food truck blares, children and women rush to form a queue to collect their meals near flood relief camps in Delhi, where several families displaced by the rising Yamuna are staying.

Strips of cloth tied to ropes stretch across the middle of the camp, serving as makeshift drying lines, while piles of salvaged belongings and plants uprooted by the floods lie scattered in corners.

"We face a lot of trouble here at night because of the mosquitoes. Even the food we get mostly has rice. For those who have a fever, how will they manage to eat only rice?" said Shanti, a resident of Yamuna Khadar.

Ram Kishan, a farmer, said his family has been left with no means of livelihood after his crops were destroyed. "All my fields have gone underwater. This year's entire harvest is gone, and my family completely depended on it," he said. A walk through the Mayur Vihar Phase I relief camp showed how people are trying to hold on to whatever they could save.

For Poonam, the mother of a six-month-old baby, the struggle is of a different kind. "Living with a small child like this, under the open sky, is very difficult. There is no privacy, no comfort and we are constantly worried about the baby's health," she said.