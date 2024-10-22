Families of Three Bihar Workers Killed in Kashmir Terrorist Attack Inconsolable

Madhepura/Vaishali: Three labourers from Bihar have died in the Ganderbal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Two of these labourers were from Madhepura and another from Vaishali. Since the incident, the bereaved families are inconsolable. The terrorists killed the innocent labourers, due to which these families have lost their source of income.

The two deceased Madhepura victims were identified as 45-year-old Hanif, son of Nizamuddin, resident of Ward No. 5 of Rampurlahi village of Shankarpur block and Kaleem, son of Najmul, a resident of Hanuman Nagar Chowda village of Sadar block. The entire village is mourning due to their deaths.

The area where the terrorist attack took place falls in Ganderbal Vidhan Sabha, the constituency of CM Omar Abdullah. The families of the deceased are drowned in grief. They say that what was the fault of these innocent workers. Hanif's mother said that she had talked to her son at 6 pm on that day. He told her that when he comes home in two-three days, he will get the house built and get his daughter married. He had the responsibility of the entire family.

"We have no other support. Hanif has two daughters, whom he was going to marry off after coming home. Before the attack, we spoke on the phone at 6 pm and he had also talked about getting a house built. A little later, at 7 pm, we got the news that the terrorists had shot him, which led to his death." - Hanif's mother.

Hanif's wife said that he and Kaleem used to work as painters. They had gone to Kashmir from their village 7 months ago in search of livelihood. Both the labourers went to work in the tunnel project being built by the central government.

"Hanif used to work as a painter. He went to Kashmir 7 months ago from the village with Kaleem in search of employment. After working all day, he returned home at night and cooked and ate food. After which he was walking outside the house, during this time the terrorists opened fire on him. He died due to bullet injuries. He used to take care of the whole family, after his death we have lost our means of living." - wife of deceased Hanif.

On the fateful day, after finishing work, the labourers were about to come home and eat dinner at night. Before that they were taking a stroll outside the house when there was a sudden firing in which Hanif and Kaleem died. Both of them died after being shot in the stomach and back and other labourers were injured.

Faheem Naseer (55) of Vaishali district is also among the three labourers killed in Ganderbal attack. Faheem's old mother Ishrat Khatoon lives in Ababpur village of Kathara police station area of ​​Vaishali and she has been inconsolable ever since his death. She said that the marriage of Faheem's brother's daughter was fixed on 7 November. Faheem was to come to Vaishali on 5 November. Before this, the news of his death came. The mother who was waiting for her son is now waiting for his body now.

Ishrat Khatoon said that her son has been working as a safety manager in Kashmir for the last 6 years. Before this he used to work in a private job in Gujarat. Elder brother works in Delhi.

Faheem's wife and four children live in Ranchi. There are two boys and two girls. The elder son got admission in engineering in Ranchi this year. After getting information about the incident, everyone is coming to Vaishali. The mother lives alone in the house. People of the village are coming to console. It is said that Faheem Nasir came home in the month of March this year and was going to come again in November for the wedding.