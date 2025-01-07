Families Mourn Martyred Soldiers, Chhattisgarh DGP And CRPF DG Visit Bijapur Blast Site After Attack

Dantewada: As Chhattisgarh continues to mourn the loss of brave soldiers in a recent Naxalite attack, officials have expressed their condemnation and vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate the insurgent group.
On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General, Vitul Kumar, visited the site of the blast to take stock of the situation. The two officers examined the site and spoke with local officers about the incident. Bastar IG Sundarraj P was also present during the visit.
In Dantewada, the families of the fallen soldiers gathered to pay tribute. Many were overwhelmed with grief, with mothers, sisters, and wives in tears. Some of the martyred soldiers had previously been Naxlites who had surrendered and joined the forces.
In the wake of the incident, officials, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, also visited the site to pay their last respects to the martyrs. "The martyrdom of these soldiers will not be in vain," said CM Sai. He attributed the increase in such attacks to the ongoing security push and the deadline set for the elimination of Naxals by March 2026.
"The Naxals are becoming desperate as they face increasing pressure and these attacks are a reflection of that," he added, promising that the state government's commitment to combat Naxalism remains unwavering.
The attack has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. Baij highlighted the security lapses that contributed to the tragic loss of soldiers.
"There is a significant lapse in security, which led to this major Naxalite incident," Baij stated, calling for greater vigilance and better planning to avoid such tragedies. He further asserted that the lives of soldiers should not be lost due to negligence.
Despite the officials' resolve to confront Naxalism head-on, the families of the fallen soldiers remain inconsolable. "For us, this is lifelong grief. No one can compensate for the loss of our loved ones," said a grieving relative of one of the martyrs.
The Chhattisgarh government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens and ending the Naxal insurgency with a firm deadline set for 2026.
Eight DRG soldiers were martyred in Bijapur when Naxals ambushed their vehicles using a powerful IED. The blast, estimated to involve 60 to 70 Kg of explosives, was so intense that it created a crater over 10 feet deep and wide.