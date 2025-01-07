ETV Bharat / state

Families Mourn Martyred Soldiers, Chhattisgarh DGP And CRPF DG Visit Bijapur Blast Site After Attack

Dantewada: As Chhattisgarh continues to mourn the loss of brave soldiers in a recent Naxalite attack, officials have expressed their condemnation and vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate the insurgent group.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General, Vitul Kumar, visited the site of the blast to take stock of the situation. The two officers examined the site and spoke with local officers about the incident. Bastar IG Sundarraj P was also present during the visit.

In Dantewada, the families of the fallen soldiers gathered to pay tribute. Many were overwhelmed with grief, with mothers, sisters, and wives in tears. Some of the martyred soldiers had previously been Naxlites who had surrendered and joined the forces.

In the wake of the incident, officials, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, also visited the site to pay their last respects to the martyrs. "The martyrdom of these soldiers will not be in vain," said CM Sai. He attributed the increase in such attacks to the ongoing security push and the deadline set for the elimination of Naxals by March 2026.

"The Naxals are becoming desperate as they face increasing pressure and these attacks are a reflection of that," he added, promising that the state government's commitment to combat Naxalism remains unwavering.