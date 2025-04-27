'Families Control Bihar Politics, Jan Suraaj To Emerge Alternative,' Says Prashant Kishor

Jamui: Jan Suraaj Party founder and former political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar will see a triangular contest. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he claimed that his party will emerge as a new option in the state's politics.

1250 Families Control Bihar Politics

Taking a jibe at family politics, Prashant Kishor said that Bihar's politics has been controlled over the years by only 1250 families. "Those who emerged from the JP movement and started politics against dynasty politics, today, five to ten people from their own families are in politics. Only 1250 families have captured the politics of Bihar, irrespective of the party," he said.

He said that whether MLAs or MPs, members of these few families hold most of the seats. The Jan Suraaj Party leader asked that in a state like Bihar, where three to three and a half crore people live, only a few selected families get tickets repeatedly. This is against the spirit of democracy, where the common people do not get the opportunity of representation.

BJP Not Spared From Nepotism

In a direct attack on the BJP, Prashant Kishor said that the party, which claims to be away from nepotism, is also not untouched by it. For example, he said, " Samrat Chaudhary had been a minister in every government, be it Congress, RJD, JDU or now the BJP. Did the BJP not find any other capable leader in Bihar?"

Jan Suraaj An Alternative

"People who have been voting BJP and RJD will have a third option this time. Jan Suraaj movement will emerge as a strong, honest and non-family option," Prashant Kishor said.

He expressed confidence that the public wants change, and this time, Jan Suraj will get a unanimous vote for change. Prashant Kishor added that the contests in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections will be triangular.

Road Too Far For Social Justice

Expressing concerns over the social and economic conditions of Bihar, Prashant Kishor said that 60 per cent of the population in the state is landless. "86 per cent of Dalits do not have even an inch of land. The leaders who talk about socialism and social justice have deprived the poor of essential resources like education, land and capital," he said.

"To humiliate Biharis, it is said that everything here is based on caste, but this is not true," Prashanth Kishor said, adding that casteism is also prevalent in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.