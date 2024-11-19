Famers Will Be Left Behind If Divided: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

Bharatpur: Union minister of state for skill and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, who reached Bharatpur on Tuesday for the Skill Festival, said the farmers and labourers of the country should not be divided. If you divide, you will be left behind. He was referring to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's statement. He further said that the labourers, farmers and ordinary people of the village of the country are lagging behind in the race anyway. Chaudhary also said about the incident in Deoli-Uniyara that there should be no misbehaviour in democracy.

The Skill Festival was organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at MSJ College Ground in Bharatpur on Tuesday where the union minister provided job offer letters to the youth. Bharatpur City MLA Dr Subhash Garg was also present at the event.

Chaudhary said a training programme has been going on in Bharatpur for a month, in which 13,000 youths have enrolled and 3,000 have already been trained. More than 50 companies have participated in the Skill Festival and 2,500 youths will receive the offer letters by evening. This is being organised in the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. So far, 67,000 youths of Bharatpur have been imparted training and 8,500 youths have got jobs.

Chaudhary said the central government will provide resources to update the ITIs. "The state government will give us information about good ITI related to industries. After that, we will provide resources to update them. I will ask the district collector to hold regular meetings of the skill committee here involving people and stakeholders," he said.

On the question on Adityanath's statement 'If you divide, you will be cut', Chaudhary said farmers and labourers of the country should not be divided. If you divide, you will fall behind. Ordinary people of the village, farmers, and labourers are already lagging in the race.

On the incident of Deoli Uniara, he said there should be no misbehaviour in democracy. The by-elections were conducted peacefully. Regarding the removal of Bharatpur from NCR, he said this has been the local MLAs are constantly demanding this and the NCR board will take a stand on it.

Regarding the second phase of the assembly elections on November 20 in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chaudhary said, "I hope the elections will be held in a very peaceful manner. The campaign is over. We have done what we could. Now it is in the hands of the voters".