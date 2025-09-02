False Sexual Abuse Case: Kerala Professor Acquitted After 11-Year Legal Battle

Idukki: Winning an 11-year legal battle, imprisonment, and public scrutiny, Professor Anand Viswanathan — former head of the Economics Department and additional chief examiner at Munnar Government College — has been acquitted of all charges in a sexual abuse case by Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Court, which found all allegations against him were politically motivated and fabricated.

The case dates back to 2014, when five female students accused Viswanathan of sexual harassment at the examination hall, threatening to implicate them in a plagiarism case, and warning of denying them internal marks. Based on their statements, Munnar police registered four cases and four charge sheets were filed in the Devikulam Magistrate's Court.

While the court acquitted him in two cases, Viswanathan was found guilty in the remaining two and sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 5,000. Subsequently, he appealed the verdict in the Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Court in 2021. After reviewing all evidence and testimonies, the court acquitted him in all cases, observing clear signs of political conspiracy behind the charges.

"I have a family. How do people see us when we live in society with our family, and a complaint like this is being made? This case has been going on for 11 years," said Viswanathan, reflecting on the toll the case had taken on his life and reputation.

The origins of the case are tied to an incident during the second semester examination of MA Economics, held on September 5, 2014, when Viswanathan caught five students cheating. As the additional chief examiner, he instructed the invigilator to report the malpractice to the university. However, the invigilator, reportedly affiliated with a Left-leaning teachers' union, failed to do so. Days later, on September 16, Viswanathan came to know that the students had filed a complaint against him.

He alleged that the complaint was prepared at the CPM office in Munnar. "Later, I came to know that there was a complaint against me on September 16. The students themselves testified in court that the complaint was written at the CPM office in Munnar," he said. An inquiry commission comprising two members of the university syndicate later found the allegations baseless and highlighted serious procedural lapses on the part of the principal and the invigilator.

There were also allegations that the principal colluded with the students in retaliation. "The exam was conducted without following the university guidelines, and widespread copying took place. Despite reporting the issue, the incident was hushed up, allegedly due to political pressure. Soon after, I was accused of sexual assault. The inquiry that followed was heavily biased, which led to my suspension," Vishwanathan said.

According to court findings and testimonials, the complainants were active members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Viswanathan alleged that political figures, including the then MLA and CPM leader S Rajendran, played a role in orchestrating the complaint. "All five complainants were active SFI activists. It is suspected that the then MLA and CPM leader S Rajendran was also behind this. Since SFI has come forward politically for this, there is no hope that they will apologise," he added.

The professor also lamented the silence that followed his acquittal. "After the verdict, none of the complainants, my colleagues or the principal has contacted me yet. I am a teacher. This should not happen to any other teacher. Such an incident should not happen again in Kerala. Many teachers have been caught in fake cases like mine. I hope this verdict will turn the tide for them," Vishwanathan said.