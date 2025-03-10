False Rape Accuser Honoured On Women's Day In Haryana: CM Orders Probe

Jind: The Women and Child Development Department of the Haryana government came under fire following a controversy over nominating a crime accused to be honoured by the CM on Women's Day. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Nayab Saini's media coordinator, Ashok Chhabra confirmed that the CM has ordered an investigation, and action will be taken against the officers responsible.

Rekha Dhiman from Narwana in Jind district who had spent 33 days in jail for falsely accusing 26 people of rape in Jind, Rohtak, Hisar was awarded the Indira Gandhi Award by the CM on Women's Day at a function in Panchkula. Following citizen uproar on social media, the Chief Minister has asked a senior IAS officer to investigate how her name was included in the list.

Rekha Dhiman had registered a case in September 2020 against 12 persons from Jind accusing them of raping her for two years by feeding her intoxicants, threatening her, and withdrawing money from her account. Following an investigation by ASP Safidon Ajit Shekhawat, the case was found to be false.

Hence, the police registered a case against Rekha Dhiman for registering a false case. She was later arrested and sent to the district jail. Earlier in the year 2009, a youth from the same village was accused of rape. After that, the family of that youth fled to Punjab. In 2012, similar allegations were made against four people in Rohtak, but the allegations were not proven there either. A similar complaint of rape and threats was lodged in Hisar in 2015, but there too the allegations were found to be false.

Despite all this, her name was included in the list of women to be honoured by the CM on Women's Day. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza said that he was not aware that the name of a woman who had several cases registered against her was included in the list of women to be honoured. No response from Rekha Dhiman was available as of now.