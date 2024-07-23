ETV Bharat / state

Fall Armyworm Noticed on Maize Crop in Himachal's Una District

By PTI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

The Una district of Himachal Pradesh is facing a serious threat from Fall Armyworm, a pest known for its ability to devastate crops overnight. The state's agriculture department highlighted the pest's appearance during a deficient monsoon season, particularly affecting Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts.

Representative Image (ANI Photos)

Una (HP): Fall Armyworm pest has been noticed on maize crops in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh and it has the potential to cause severe damage to crops in just one night, the state agriculture department said on Tuesday.

The pest infestation has occurred during a period of deficient monsoon rains across the state, particularly in the lower belt, which includes the districts of Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, Agriculture Department's Deputy Director Kulbhushan Dhiman said.

Himachal Pradesh experienced a 38 per cent rain deficit in the current monsoon season. The Fall Armyworm is an insect pest that feeds on over 80 crop species, causing damage. "Outbreak of Fall Armyworm can cause heavy damage to the crop in a single night", said Dhiman.

He urged farmers to spray Coragen insecticide, which is available in all blocks of the agriculture department, to check the spread of the pest and prevent loss of yield. Dhiman said the first spray of Coragen should be done on the maize leaf whorl ten days after the sowing.

The spray should be applied in the early morning or evening, with the spray nozzle directed towards the leaf whorl where the larvae of the insect typically feed. Repeat the spray procedure 18-22 days after sowing, he added. The Deputy Director further said that this insect is a multi-crop pest, damaging over 80 crops. If the Fall Armyworm is not identified and controlled promptly, it could cause huge destruction to maize and other crops in the future.

