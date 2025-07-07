Telangana: CID Arrests Falcon Group COO Aryan Singh Chhabra In Rs 792 Crore 'Scam'

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Falcon Group, Aaryan Singh Chhabra, in connection with a Rs 792 crore 'scam'.
The CID said Chhabra (39) was traced to a Gurudwara in Bathinda, Punjab, where he had been hiding. "He was brought to Hyderabad on Sunday on a transit warrant and has since been sent to judicial remand," the CID said.
According to CID, The Falcon Group allegedly lured 7,056 depositors, promising high returns through fake short-term investment deals created in the names of reputed multinational companies.
"The company has collected a staggering Rs 4,215 crore. They had refunded some investors initially to maintain trust. However, as the fraud came to light, it was found that Rs 792 crore was still owed to 4,065 victims," the probe agency said.
It said that the case was initially registered by Cyberabad police and was later transferred to the CID. The investigation revealed that Chhabra had been residing in Banjara Hills’ MLA Colony before fleeing to Nanded in Maharashtra, and eventually to Bathinda to evade arrest.
According to the CID, Aryan Singh and Falcon Group MD Amardeep Kumar were the masterminds behind the scam. Official sources said that Aryan Singh alone has collected Rs 14.35 crore from investors and diverted Rs 1.62 crore into his personal accounts. Meanwhile, Kumar fled the country after the case was registered. He boarded a chartered flight, which was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
