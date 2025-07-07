ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: CID Arrests Falcon Group COO Aryan Singh Chhabra In Rs 792 Crore 'Scam'

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Falcon Group, Aaryan Singh Chhabra, in connection with a Rs 792 crore 'scam'.

The CID said Chhabra (39) was traced to a Gurudwara in Bathinda, Punjab, where he had been hiding. "He was brought to Hyderabad on Sunday on a transit warrant and has since been sent to judicial remand," the CID said.

According to CID, The Falcon Group allegedly lured 7,056 depositors, promising high returns through fake short-term investment deals created in the names of reputed multinational companies.

"The company has collected a staggering Rs 4,215 crore. They had refunded some investors initially to maintain trust. However, as the fraud came to light, it was found that Rs 792 crore was still owed to 4,065 victims," the probe agency said.