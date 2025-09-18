ETV Bharat / state

Fake Website In The Name Of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust: Karnataka Devotees Cheated On Pretext Of Room Booking

Ahilyanagar: A family from Karnataka's Kalaburagi has been duped by fraudsters on pretext of room booking during a trip to the revered Shirdi Saibaba temple in Maharashtra.

Ramu Jadhav from Gulbarga in Kalaburagi who visited the revered temple for his grandson's birthday, said that before embarking on the trip, his son tried to look for an online room booking. He said that his son came across a website purportedly of the 'Shirdi Bhakta Niwas', the online room booking section of the Sai Sansthan.

Karnataka man Ramu Jadhav with relative outside the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

“Thinking it was the official website of Sai Baba Sansthan, we paid Rs 2,100 for room booking and the concerned person said that we would get the receipt when on reaching the counter of the Bhakta Niwas,” he said.

When the Jadhav family reached the Bhakta Niwas of Sai Sansthan in Shirdi, the staff there feigned ignorance about the booking after which they realized that they had been duped by online scammers.