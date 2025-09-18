Fake Website In The Name Of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust: Karnataka Devotees Cheated On Pretext Of Room Booking
The family from Karnataka's Kalaburagi said the fraudsters duped them of Rs 2100 on pretext of room booking during their trip.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: A family from Karnataka's Kalaburagi has been duped by fraudsters on pretext of room booking during a trip to the revered Shirdi Saibaba temple in Maharashtra.
Ramu Jadhav from Gulbarga in Kalaburagi who visited the revered temple for his grandson's birthday, said that before embarking on the trip, his son tried to look for an online room booking. He said that his son came across a website purportedly of the 'Shirdi Bhakta Niwas', the online room booking section of the Sai Sansthan.
“Thinking it was the official website of Sai Baba Sansthan, we paid Rs 2,100 for room booking and the concerned person said that we would get the receipt when on reaching the counter of the Bhakta Niwas,” he said.
When the Jadhav family reached the Bhakta Niwas of Sai Sansthan in Shirdi, the staff there feigned ignorance about the booking after which they realized that they had been duped by online scammers.
Shirdi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amol Bharti said that a complaint has been filed with the Shirdi Police Station against the creation of a fake website in the name of Sai Ashram Bhakt Niwas of Sai Sansthan and fraud with devotees.
“Based on this complaint, the Shirdi Police has registered a case against an unknown person and has sent the case to the Ahilyanagar Cyber Cell. Further investigation is underway," Bharti informed.
Goraksh Gadilkar, CEO of Sai Baba Sansthan said that many devotees have been defrauded in the name of room bookings, donation and darshan through a fake website in the name of Sai Baba Sansthan.
“Sai Baba Sansthan has taken all these cases seriously and has filed a complaint with the Shirdi Police Station against those who created the website and cheated the devotees," Gadilkar said.
The Sai Baba Sansthan and Shirdi Police administration have appealed to devotees to book rooms and offer donations only through the official website of the Sansthan www.sai.org.in or contact the official contact numbers of the Sai Sansthan.
