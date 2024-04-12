Fake Videos Circulating in ETV's name in Andhra Pradesh, Management Complains to Cops

Fake Videos Circulating in ETV's name in Andhra Pradesh, Management Complains to Cops

The management of ETV Andhra Pradesh has lodged a police complaint and submitted all relevant information and videos in this connection. It has asked police to take stern action against those responsible for creating and spreading the fake videos.

Hyderabad: ETV Andhra Pradesh management has complained to the Hyderabad cyber crime police about fake videos being circulated in its name and spreading false news related to the upcoming elections. Based on which, investigations have been launched by police.

Even though several channels have mushroomed here recently, ETV has gained immense credibility among the audience. Recently, it has come to light that some fraudsters created fake videos in the name of ETV Andhra Pradesh and are spreading false news on social media.

A fake video in ETV's name predicting YSR Congress coming to power in Andhra Pradesh was recently posted on social media. There was a video on the cancellation of TDP's manifesto of 'Super Six guarantees' while another video was on people's anger on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The fake videos carried ETV Andhra Pradesh's name and logo and were uploaded on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram.

ETV Andhra Pradesh management has lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police of Hyderabad. It has provided all the details about the channels showing the videos, their IP addresses and information about those spreading fake news. The management has asked police to take strict action against those who have misused the channel's name.

Based on the complaint, police have initiated a probe into the matter. It has taken note of the Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram links and screenshots of the fake videos. Police are probing into where the videos were posted from and who created those. Complaints have also been sent to social media on the details of these accounts.

Responding to the fake videos, Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of creating confusion on social media through false news. To destroy the credibility of ETV, they have started making fake videos in the name of the channel, Naidu said while asking the TDP workers to be alert about fake propaganda and counter it effectively.

