Fake Soldier Arrested In Agra; Accused Cheated People With Fake Army-Dependent Cards

Agra: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an Indian Army soldier to cheat people by creating fake army-dependent cards.

The accused, Vikram Singh, a Mathura resident, would enter restricted army areas using fake ID cards and wearing an army uniform.

Modus Operandi

Singh had trapped many people after promising them army-dependent benefits and jobs in the army canteen. “He would charge them up to Rs. 20,000 for fake deceased dependent cards and army canteen cards,” said STF's Agra unit in-charge inspector Yatindra Sharma.

He said among the victims were many young women. “He would exploit them physically by posing as army personnel,” Sharma alleged.

A Fake ID Card Recovered From Accused Vikran Singh (ETV Bharat)

Singh's Criminal Record

As per the initial investigation, Singh had been accused of other serious crimes, including rape and fraud. He had been to jail twice for cases already registered against him.

STF officials said a new case has been filed against him in the Sadar police station for the latest fraud and impersonation incidents.

“We are also investigating, along with the Army Intelligence, how Singh gained so much knowledge of the army and their working style. We are gathering details about the victims who he has cheated on so far,” they said.

Fake ID Cards And Other Documents Seized From Fake Soldier (ETV Bharat)

How STF Caught Singh

Following a tipoff about the fake army soldier, the STF formed a team and started following him.

“After identifying Singh, we followed him and found that he was riding a bike wearing an army uniform. When we stopped him, he tried to intimidate us. However, we confronted him about the multiple cards found on him, after which he surrendered,” a senior official said.

The incident points towards a major security breach in the army, which the STF is trying to uncover.