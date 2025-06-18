'Fake Social Media Accounts:' Cops Go To Google After Bihar BJP Complaint

Patna: Rattled by a flood of unauthorised social media accounts in its name and stung by the messages and videos being posted on them, the Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought the police’s help to shut these profiles down. In a complaint to the cyber police in Patna, Bihar BJP headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma has provided the details of such social media accounts that are misusing the party’s name and posting content against it.

"Many fake social media accounts in the name of Bihar BJP are being run, on which activities against the party are being relayed and misused. BJP social media convenor Anmol Ramesh Shobhit has written to us about it, which we are attaching with the complaint. We are also submitting a detailed list of such accounts sent by him,” Sharma said in the complaint to the cyber police.

Writing further in the complaint, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, Sharma requested the police to get such social media accounts closed as soon as possible. “Fake social media accounts have become a problem, and there could be vested interests behind them. Our senior leaders submitted a complaint on June 10 to curb them,” BJP spokesperson Danish Iqbal told ETV Bharat.

The cyber police wing swung into action after receiving the complaint and are taking steps to get the fake social media accounts shut by their parent company. “We have received a complaint from the Bihar BJP leaders about fake social media channels tarnishing their party’s image. We have made a ‘station diary entry’ because they did not insist on registering an FIR,” cyber cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raghavendra Mani Tripathi told ETV Bharat.

“They have given a list of around 25 to 30 YouTube URLs (Uniform Resource Locator or address of a web page) of such channels which are in the name of the BJP. We have started investigating the matter,” Tripathi added.

Tripathi said details of the identified YouTube channels have been sent to Google, with a request to trace their owners and locations. “We sent the request to Google a couple of days ago, but they are yet to revert. Most of the fake channels do not post their contact details. The problem is that Google asks for court orders if such fake accounts or channels have a considerable number of subscribers,” Tripathi added.

The DSP pointed out that Google provides information in emergency situations like bomb threats or terror activities in two to three hours, but takes two to three days or more in other cases, especially if it wants to provide details.