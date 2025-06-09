ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Fake Police Station Unearthed In Purnia

Purnia: A case of a fake Police Station operating from Mohani village of Bihar's Purnia district has come to light where the main accused Rahul Kumar Sah allegedly swindled lakhs of rupees from the rural youth on the pretext of getting them employment. Mohani village lies in the jurisdiction of Kasba Police Station.

It is alleged that the rural youth were asked to furnish Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 to get enrolled as jawans and guards in Gramin Raksha Dal. The accused managed to flee after the scam was uncovered. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the scam being run right under the nose of the local administration.

It is learnt that the accused Rahul Kumar Sah gave fake Police uniforms, identity cards, and sticks to those enrolled by him and got them to conduct raids against liquor smuggling and also check vehicles. The youths said that they used to check vehicles at Gerua Ghat and Gandhi Ghat Bridge and fine the owners up to Rs 400.

“Those driving without a helmet or a driving licence were fined Rs 400 out of which Rs 200 was paid to the patrolling team. The rest of the money was kept by Rahul who said that it was being deposited to the government exchequer,” said one of the youths enrolled by the accused.

Sources disclosed that the accused converted a school in Mohani Panchayat into a fake Police Station where money was extorted from liquor smugglers for releasing their vehicles and liquor.

Those cheated by Rahul said that a CNG auto rickshaw was used by the patrolling teams. The Police are searching for the owner of the said auto along with Rahul.