Passport In Fake Name To Monica Bedi: Old Scandal Resurfaces Amid Arrests In Liquor Scam

Amaravati/Kurnool: The infamous case of issuing a passport in a fake name to film actress Monica Bedi has resurfaced in public discourse following recent arrests in the liquor scam. The controversy dates back over two decades and caused a nationwide and international sensation at the time.

Jagan's OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, who was recently arrested in a liquor scam, was the Tahsildar of Kurnool, when the fake passport scam took place. On April 9, 2001, he issued a residence certificate to Monica Bedi under the name, Sana Malik Kamal, falsely stating her residence at Babu Gounda Street in Kurnool. This certificate enabled Monica Bedi to obtain a passport. She later fled to Portugal in 2002 with Abu Salem, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and several sedition cases, before being caught by Portuguese authorities.

Investigations revealed that the seed for making these fake passports was sown right in Kurnool. Initially, the Kurnool Police registered the case, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over. During the inquiry, Krishnamohan Reddy claimed he had issued the residence certificate based on a report from then Revenue Inspector Mohammad Younis. Krishnamohan Reddy had evaded arrest earlier but is now in jail for his alleged role in the liquor scam.

It is understood that at that time, PSR Anjaneyulu was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kurnool. He issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the passport based on reports from field officers. His successor, N. Sanjay, came into office when the passport fraud was exposed in August 2002. Sanjay faced criticism for his alleged failure to take strict action and for not identifying key suspects who had fled abroad.

Currently, PSR Anjaneyulu is also in jail, arrested in connection with the Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani case. Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed charges against Sanjay for large-scale misuse of funds while serving as CID head and DG of the Fire Department under the Jagan administration. Sanjay remains suspended.

The renewed arrest of Krishnamohan Reddy has brought the old Monica Bedi passport scam back into focus. In this high-profile case, Abu Salem, Monica Bedi, Kurnool Revenue Inspector Mohammad Younis, ASI Sattar, and others were convicted by a local court.