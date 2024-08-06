ETV Bharat / state

Fake Notes Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, 4 Arrested

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Police arrested four persons for possessing counterfeit currency worth Rs 75 lakh on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Seemaisamy, Gopalakrishnan, Krishna Shankar and Thangaraj. While Seemaisamy and Gopalakrishnan hail from Sivakasi, Krishna Shankar and Thangaraj are from the Sankarankovil area of Tenkasi district.

According to police, during a vehicle checking drive this morning, a team from Moondradaippu police station stopped a car heading towards Nagercoil on Nanguneri National Highway at Thalaikulam in Tirunelveli. On inquiry, the answers given by the passengers roused suspicion and the car was searched.

During which, several fake notes with face value of Rs 500 were found in their possession. Police recovered counterfeit currency of Rs 75 lakh, eight mobile phones, a sickle and some equipment for printing fake notes, from them.