Fake Notes Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh Seized From Jodhpur Market, Two Arrested

Jodhpur: Police have recovered fake notes of Rs 500 denomination valued at Rs 7.5 lakh from two persons at a market in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Tuesday night.

The accused were arrested and preliminary probe revealed that they used to give Rs 500 counterfeit notes valued Rs 10 lakh in exchange of Rs 2 lakh, police said.

DCP Alok Srivastava, who led the operation, took the accused to their house in Bal Samand, from where more counterfeit notes and other evidence are expected to be found.

"For the last few days, we have been receiving information about fake notes being circulated in Mandore Mandi from various sources. Following this, we had deployed our special team. On Tuesday, we got a tip off about a place in Mandore Mandi, where delivery was to be done," DCP Srivastava said.

After this, the police team reached the spot and found Rajendra Vyas (28), a resident of Panchodi in Nagaur district and Hanumanram Prajapat (40), a resident of Bhavnda. "Counterfeit notes worth Rs 7.5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination were recovered from the duo along with a computer, scanner, ink, paper and other materials used for printing notes. The accused have been taken into custody and the case is being probed by the Mahamandir police station," the DCP said.

According to the police, an informer showed two fake notes of Rs 500 each to the police team and told that Rs two lakh was paid for fake notes worth Rs 10 lakh. After this, the special team coordinated with the cyber cell officials and raided the hideout of the accused.