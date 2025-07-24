Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.59 Lakh Seized In Gujarat's Surat; 1 Arrested

Surat: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man in possession of fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1,59,500, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Hemant Ninama of Gujarat ATS, 319 fake notes worth Rs 1,59,500 were seized from a man named Satyanarayan Devilal Teli at the Surat railway station. On interrogation, Satyanarayan told the police that he had received the fake notes from one Ismail of West Bengal in exchange for real notes worth Rs 59,000.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 179,180, and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. According to Sunil Joshi, DIG of the Gujarat ATS, " These fake notes were brought from one Ismail of West Bengal. Investigation of this fake note is going on in the Forensic Science Laboratory. Once the FSL report comes, it will be known where these notes were printed".

The police official added that an investigation is underway into the incident.