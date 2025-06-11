Fake Judge, False SC Hearing: Cyber Thugs Dupe Retired Scientist Of Rs 1.34 Cr

Hyderabad: A 73-year-old Hyderabad-based retired scientist was duped of Rs 1.34 crore by cyber thugs, who coerced him into attending a fake Supreme Court hearing on a human trafficking case.

In a WhatsApp call, a fake Supreme Court judge threatened to conduct an investigation and demanded the money as part of document verification. The scientist and his wife were subjected to emotional distress for three days in the name of virtual interrogation and digital arrest. The victim was assured that the money will be refunded once investigation ends. However, when no such refund came and his calls went unanswered, he filed a police complaint.

The victim, who retired as chief scientist in Central Research Institute in Hyderabad and lives in Hyderabad's Uppal area, got a call from an unknown number on May 31. The caller claimed to be from the Department of Tele Communications and informed that a case has been registered against him at Ashokanagar police station in Bengaluru.

This was followed by another call from a person claiming to be police officer Sandeep Rao. He told the scientist that his Aadhar Card was misused by a criminal named Sudakhat Khan, who was arrested on November 2 last year in a case of human trafficking to Cambodia, Myanmar and the Philippines. He said that the scientist's name features in the list of suspects in the human trafficking case.

The third call was received in the name of CBI officer Akash Kulari, who threatened that an arrest warrant will be issued against him very soon. He also asked the scientist to send his bank account transaction details to the Registrar of the Supreme Court saying, if there are any unauthorised transactions, the apex court accountant will identify those.

The scientist sent all the details and was later told that he will have to testify before the Supreme Court judge and the hearing will be conducted via video conference. He was also told that he will have to wear a white shirt during the hearing.

After this, the scientist and his wife attended a fake Supreme Court hearing through WhatsApp video call. The accused, who appeared in the video call in judge's attire and a background photograph of the court, showed some documents. He said that money should be deposited as part of verification and it will be refunded after the investigation is completed.

Thus the victim transferred Rs 1.34 crore to the fraudsters' accounts in three transactions within two days. After receiving the money, the accused ended the video call. When the scientist did not receive any refund and his calls went unanswered, he approached the Rachakonda Cybercrime police station and a case was registered in this connection.