Fake ID, False Name: Bangladeshi Woman Staying Illegally In Chhattisgarh Arrested By Police

Durg: The district police here in Chhattisgarh have arrested a Bangladeshi woman illegally residing in India for the last 18 months under a fake identity. Surprisingly, she had been availing most of the government facilities, including medical treatment, using fake documents, police said.

The woman, identified as Panna Biwi, was found staying in Supela area of Bhilai, disguised as Anjali Singh alias Kakoli Ghosh. She was also found in possession of a fake Aadhaar card.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Durg Vijay Agarwal stated that the woman used these fake documents to avail various government services, including medical treatment.

A special task force of police launched an investigation following information that the woman was an illegal immigrant living in Bhilai under a false identity. After necessary verification, the woman was taken into custody, stated ASP Agarwal.

Further investigation revealed that Panna Biwi first stayed in West Bengal, then moved to Delhi, from where she shifted to Supela in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai where she had been staying for the last one and a half year. All this while, she was in constant touch with her family members in Bangladesh through a mobile app and frequently she used to send money to them through an acquaintance based in Kolkata, the ASP said.

Police said action is being initiated against Panna Biwi under various sections of the BNS, Visa Act, and Passport Act.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested Suraj Sao, the landlord who rented his house to Panna Biwi without properly verifying her identity. Moreover, information was received that Panna Biwi used to work in a house in Raipur, but it is still to be verified.

ASP Agarwal mentioned, "The landlord Suraj Sao who kept this woman on rent without verification has been arrested. We are verifying whether the woman had previously worked in any house in Raipur. A detailed probe is underway to gather more information in this regard."