Nainital: Tourists planning a peaceful retreat to Nainital or adventure at Corbett National Park recently fallen victim to cyber fraud. Fraudsters are creating fake websites resembling those of popular hotels and resorts, leading many unsuspecting travellers to book fraudulent accommodations.

Hoteliers have reported significant losses as a result of these scams, and travellers have opted to cut their stays short or leave early. The hotel industry in the area is also being negatively impacted by these fraudulent activities.

Fake Hotel Websites Scam Tourists In Uttarakhand, Officials Urge Vigilance (PTI)

Hariman Singh, President of the Hotel Association of Corbet National Park stressed that before making any payments, travellers should double-check contact numbers on official websites. The president of the Hotel Association of Nainital, Digvijay Singh Bisht, also emphasized how common these frauds are, not only in Nainital but also throughout the nation and abroad.

Officials including Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, are actively addressing the issue by filing FIRs against scammers and advising tourists to book only through verified and authorised websites. They also stressed the importance of verifying websites, as fake sites often appear at the top of search engine results without a verification tag. The tourism and hotel sectors in Uttarakhand are working together to combat cyber fraud, urging tourists to stay vigilant. (With PTI Inputs)