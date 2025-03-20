Ahmedabad: Authorities have unearthed a fake hospital and booked its owner in Naroda area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

ACP of G Division V.N. Yadav said that the fake hospital named 'Three Star Hospital' was being run by its owner Dharmendra alias Sanjay Patel, a resident of New Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)

Patel, police said, rented a shop on the sixth floor of Shikhar Avenue Complex in Chiloda area of Naroda where he ran the hospital with an ICU and Trauma Center without any legal authorisation through a forged Form C bearing stamp and seals of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to the police, the accused operated the illegal hospital through fake case papers, medical reports in the name of different doctors and treatment certificates by misusing the doctor registration numbers issued by the Gujarat Medical Council. Besides, he also levied illegal treatment charges on the patients.

Police have sealed the hospital and booked the owner under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the case is going on.

In another case of quackery, a fake gynecologist was arrested by the police from Dayapar area of Kutch in Gujarat.

According to the police, the accused Anuradha Mantu Prasad Yadav, originally from Bihar, was running a fake maternity hospital without any medical degree.

A police spokesperson said that a joint team of Dayapar police and Dayapar Taluka Health Officer Dr. KK Patel, TMPHS Ajay Solanki, MPSS Jabbar Sama and Pharmacist Velabhai Buchiya raided Janani Hospital in Maruti Complex in Dayapar and sealed it besides arresting the fake doctor.