ETV Bharat / state

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked

The hospital running on the sixth floor of Shikhar Avenue Complex in Chiloda was operated on the basis of forged certificates by Amdavad Municipal Corporation.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked
Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Authorities have unearthed a fake hospital and booked its owner in Naroda area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

ACP of G Division V.N. Yadav said that the fake hospital named 'Three Star Hospital' was being run by its owner Dharmendra alias Sanjay Patel, a resident of New Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked
Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)

Patel, police said, rented a shop on the sixth floor of Shikhar Avenue Complex in Chiloda area of Naroda where he ran the hospital with an ICU and Trauma Center without any legal authorisation through a forged Form C bearing stamp and seals of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to the police, the accused operated the illegal hospital through fake case papers, medical reports in the name of different doctors and treatment certificates by misusing the doctor registration numbers issued by the Gujarat Medical Council. Besides, he also levied illegal treatment charges on the patients.

Police have sealed the hospital and booked the owner under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked
Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)

In another case of quackery, a fake gynecologist was arrested by the police from Dayapar area of Kutch in Gujarat.

According to the police, the accused Anuradha Mantu Prasad Yadav, originally from Bihar, was running a fake maternity hospital without any medical degree.

A police spokesperson said that a joint team of Dayapar police and Dayapar Taluka Health Officer Dr. KK Patel, TMPHS Ajay Solanki, MPSS Jabbar Sama and Pharmacist Velabhai Buchiya raided Janani Hospital in Maruti Complex in Dayapar and sealed it besides arresting the fake doctor.

Read more:

  1. Haryana: Unqualified Doctor Performs Eye Surgeries on 44 Patients in Hisar
  2. Fake Doctor Held After Patient's Death At Kozhikode Hospital

Ahmedabad: Authorities have unearthed a fake hospital and booked its owner in Naroda area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

ACP of G Division V.N. Yadav said that the fake hospital named 'Three Star Hospital' was being run by its owner Dharmendra alias Sanjay Patel, a resident of New Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked
Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)

Patel, police said, rented a shop on the sixth floor of Shikhar Avenue Complex in Chiloda area of Naroda where he ran the hospital with an ICU and Trauma Center without any legal authorisation through a forged Form C bearing stamp and seals of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to the police, the accused operated the illegal hospital through fake case papers, medical reports in the name of different doctors and treatment certificates by misusing the doctor registration numbers issued by the Gujarat Medical Council. Besides, he also levied illegal treatment charges on the patients.

Police have sealed the hospital and booked the owner under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked
Fake Hospital Busted In Gujarat; Owner Booked (ETV Bharat)

In another case of quackery, a fake gynecologist was arrested by the police from Dayapar area of Kutch in Gujarat.

According to the police, the accused Anuradha Mantu Prasad Yadav, originally from Bihar, was running a fake maternity hospital without any medical degree.

A police spokesperson said that a joint team of Dayapar police and Dayapar Taluka Health Officer Dr. KK Patel, TMPHS Ajay Solanki, MPSS Jabbar Sama and Pharmacist Velabhai Buchiya raided Janani Hospital in Maruti Complex in Dayapar and sealed it besides arresting the fake doctor.

Read more:

  1. Haryana: Unqualified Doctor Performs Eye Surgeries on 44 Patients in Hisar
  2. Fake Doctor Held After Patient's Death At Kozhikode Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE HOSPITALGUJARAT FAKE HOSPITALFAKE HOSPITAL AHMEDABADFAKE HOSPITAL BUSTED GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.