Fake Groom, Real Drama: Raebareli Wedding Turns Into A Crime Thriller

Raebareli: In a shocking twist to a wedding that could make a good Bollywood script, a groom turns out to be an impostor in the village of Thana Mill Area here in Uttar Pradesh. The incident is also a unique shift from a trend of fake brides that often hog headlines in the country.

On Tuesday, a baraat (wedding procession) from Panipat, Haryana, reached the bride’s village in UP after travelling 900 kilometres. However, after welcoming the groom and the guests, the family of the bride was shocked to see a stranger instead of the man everyone had been waiting for.

The revelation was nothing short of a Bollywood flick, as it turned out that the middleman had played a nasty trick—offering a photo of one man but delivering another.

“The person who was supposed to be tying the knot was missing while an unfamiliar face was sent to the wedding,” said Sunil Kumar, a relative of the bride. “The middleman behind this fake and bizarre wedding was a woman named Risu. She had promised a fairytale wedding, but it turned into a fiasco,” he said.