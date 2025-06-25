Fake Ghee Supplied For TTD Laddu Prasadam: SIT Uncovers Massive Scam During YSRCP Rule

Amaravati: In a shocking revelation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the CBI Director has unearthed a massive scam involving the supply of fake ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) during the YSRCP regime. The SIT informed the High Court that Bholebaba Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain earned Rs 240 crore in profits by supplying 60 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee for the preparation of the famous laddu prasadam.

Instead of genuine cow ghee, palm oil mixed with chemicals to mimic aroma and texture was supplied under the guise of ghee, the SIT revealed. This fake ghee, transported from Uttarakhand, was routed to TTD via tankers through A.R. Dairy (Tamil Nadu) and Vaishnavi Dairy (Srikalahasti), both of which were shown as the official contractors on paper, while Bholebaba Dairy operated behind the scenes.

Fake Ghee Supplied to Multiple Temples

The SIT disclosed that the racket extended beyond Tirumala. Six major temples in Andhra Pradesh - Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, Dwaraka Tirumala, Penuganchiprolu Tirupathamma Ammavaru Temple, Srisailam, Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada - also received similar adulterated ghee.

Key Findings And Charges

Directors of A.R. and Vaishnavi Dairies allegedly received a commission of Rs 3/kg for aiding Bholebaba in the fake ghee supply.

E.M.D. (Earnest Money Deposit) for tenders, was paid from Bholebaba's accounts to A.R. Dairy, confirming the nexus.

Investigation revealed that Bholebaba directors were also serving as directors in Vaishnavi Dairy during the scam period.

SIT told the court that the accused and their representatives were intimidating witnesses, and multiple cases have been filed in this regard.

The CBI also alleged that TTD officials were bribed to secure ghee supply tenders during the YSRCP regime.

Court Proceedings And Bail Petitions

The case, originally registered at Tirupati East Police Station on September 25, 2024, has reached a critical point in court, following which Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain, and Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apoorva Vinaykanth Chavada have applied for bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

CBI Opposes Bail Plea

CBI Standing Counsel P.S.P. Suresh Kumar strongly opposed the bail plea, citing the gravity of the offence and threats to witnesses. He highlighted that A.R. and Vaishnavi Dairies lacked infrastructure to produce ghee on such a large scale, and were used as fronts to bypass Bholebaba Dairy’s blacklist status. He urged the court to reject the bail applications, stressing that further evidence is still being collected.

Senior counsels S. Sriram and C.V. Mohan Reddy, appearing for the accused, argued that the supply agreement was officially between A.R. Dairy and TTD. They said the accused have already been in jail for four months, and all relevant evidence has been collected. They requested bail without conditions, stating there is no need for continued judicial custody.

After hearing both sides, Justice K. Srinivasa Reddy reserved the bail verdict for Vaishnavi CEO Apoorva, and adjourned the hearings of other accused to Thursday for submission of additional evidence.

