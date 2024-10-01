ETV Bharat / state

Fake Doctor Held After Patient's Death At Kozhikode Hospital

Kozhikode (Kerala): A man serving as the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Kottakkadavu TMH Hospital in Kadalundi in Kerala was taken into police custody after family of a patient, who had earlier died of heart attack, complained that he had not passed the MBBS exam.

Vinod Kumar was admitted to the hospital on the morning of September 23 with chest pain. Vinod was under RMO, Abu Abraham Luke's treatment and died on the same day.

Three days after Vinod’s death, his son Ashwin, who is a doctor, visited the hospital for another family member's treatment. During which, he came to know that Luke had not cleared his MBBS exam and alleged of medical negligence.

After reviewing Vinod’s medical records, Ashwin was convinced of Luke's incompetence and lodged a police complaint against him.