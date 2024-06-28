ETV Bharat / state

Fake Doctor From Jharkhand Working At Odisha Hospital For Over Seven Months Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Sources said that the arrested accused Padmanabhan Mukhi Karua, a resident of Tiyasara under Rajnagar police station in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand was arrested after the hospital administration flagged the fraud to the local police station.

Rourkela: Odisha Police have arrested a man from Jharkhand impersonating as a doctor at a government hospital in the state for the last seven months.

The accused identified as Padmanabhan Mukhi Karua, a resident of Tiyasara under Rajnagar police station in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand was arrested by the police for impersonating as a doctor and “treating patients” at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). It is learnt that Padmanavan was working in the dialysis department of RGH for more than seven months after producing a fake certificate of Jharkhand doctor Ramesh Chandra Jha through an outsourcing firm (Rahi Care Private Limited). The accused has studied only till 12th standard.

Ganesh Das, Director, Rourkela Government Hospital said that after the fraud came to fore, they informed the higher officials while expressing ignorance on how he managed to tamper with the certificate of a doctor.

Sources said that the arrested accused was appointed at RGH after uploading a photo of the original certificate of Dr Ramesh Chandra Jha. The divisional officer of RGH also asked Padmanavan to register with the Odisha Medical Council which Padmanavan did.

Mayur Agarwal, Area Manager, Rahi Care Private Limited

said they came to know about the fraud only on Thursday that Mukhi has grabbed the job through forgery. “We also came to know from the police station that action was taken against him earlier also for the same reason. He was working as a supervisor of patients in the hospital. He has been fired from the job. We will file an FIR against him,” Agarwal said.

Reports suggest Mukhi is a serial offender and was in 2019 also arrested by the police for treating patients in Nua village block by showing fake certificates.

