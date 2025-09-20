Fake Doctor Arrested In Chhattisgarh After Youth Dies Of Wrong Treatment
Balod SP Yogesh Kumar Patel said the accused, Ram Kumar Sahu, had administered nine injections to the victim in the name of treatment for piles.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Balod: A fake doctor was arrested on Saturday after a youth died of wrong treatment in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Following his arrest, Arjunda police presented the accused in the court, which sent him to judicial remand.
Police said Ram Kumar Sahu, the fake doctor, was running a clinic without a medical degree. The victim, Subhash Janbandhu, went to the clinic seeking treatment without an iota of knowledge that he was trading his life.
According to the police, the deceased's father, Anandrao Janbandhu, has accused Sahu of administering wrong injections, which led to the rapid deterioration of his son's health and death. In his complaint, Anandrao stated that his son had been suffering from piles for a long time, and the family took him to Sahu's clinic on May 8. The fake doctor charged Rs 8,000 as treatment fees and administered nine injections to Subhash.
Balod Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Patel said, "On May 9, Subhash's health started deteriorating as he was bleeding profusely from the injection site. His stomach also swelled. When his condition deteriorated further, the family informed Sahu. However, upon hearing about the patient's condition, he switched off his phone instead of providing treatment. When Subhash's condition worsened, the family admitted him to Shankaracharya Hospital in Bhilai."
Patel said that after an initial checkup, doctors at the Shankaracharya Hospital revealed that Subhash's condition turned critical due to wrong treatment by Sahu. Subhash was treated for three days at the hospital but succumbed.
"After his death, the family filed a complaint at the Arjunda police station, following which a case was registered. Gunderdehi SDPO was heading the case. The investigation revealed that Sahu had a fake medical degree and was not registered in Chhattisgarh. He also showed serious negligence during treatment, which led to the death of the patient," Patel added.
Sahu has been booked under Section 24 of the Chhattisgarh Medical Council Act, 1987, for negligence in treatment and practising with forged documents.
Also Read