ETV Bharat / state

Fake Doctor Arrested In Chhattisgarh After Youth Dies Of Wrong Treatment

Balod: A fake doctor was arrested on Saturday after a youth died of wrong treatment in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Following his arrest, Arjunda police presented the accused in the court, which sent him to judicial remand.

Police said Ram Kumar Sahu, the fake doctor, was running a clinic without a medical degree. The victim, Subhash Janbandhu, went to the clinic seeking treatment without an iota of knowledge that he was trading his life.

According to the police, the deceased's father, Anandrao Janbandhu, has accused Sahu of administering wrong injections, which led to the rapid deterioration of his son's health and death. In his complaint, Anandrao stated that his son had been suffering from piles for a long time, and the family took him to Sahu's clinic on May 8. The fake doctor charged Rs 8,000 as treatment fees and administered nine injections to Subhash.

Balod Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Patel said, "On May 9, Subhash's health started deteriorating as he was bleeding profusely from the injection site. His stomach also swelled. When his condition deteriorated further, the family informed Sahu. However, upon hearing about the patient's condition, he switched off his phone instead of providing treatment. When Subhash's condition worsened, the family admitted him to Shankaracharya Hospital in Bhilai."