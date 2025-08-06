Fake Doctor Arrested In Assam's Silchar, Was Performing Surgery

Essay Contest 2025

Silchar: A fake doctor was arrested while he was a performing surgery at a hospital in Silchar town.

The accused, Pulak Malakar (43) of Badarpur pretended he was a gynaecologist and even performed C-sections. He had obtained a fake MBBS certificate from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Cachar police arrested Malakar from the well-known Shivsundari Narishiksha Sevashram in Silchar town. He was caught while operating upon a patient. Following his arrest, a court granted six days custody of Malakar to the police. According to Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, a large racket is involved in the fake doctor scam, operating throughout Barak Valley.

This network issues fake MBBS certificates of various government medical colleges across the country in exchange for money. Mahatta stated, "Malakar had obtained a fake MBBS certificate from one of India's most prestigious government medical colleges, the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. Our investigation has proven the certificate is fake. He was putting people's lives at risk while practicing as a fake gynecologist."

He said Malakar acquired the fake certificate from the Barak-based racket in exchange for money and had been deceiving people in Silchar since 2016. Mahatta confirmed that police will soon expose this fake MBBS certificate racket in Barak Valley and will arrest other fraudulent doctors in Silchar and Cachar who are using fake certificates to practice. A robust police investigation is currently underway, he said.

