Fake Death Certificates Racket Busted In Uttarakhand's Haldwani, Cemetery Members Under Police Scanner

Haldwani: In a shocking case of forgery, Haldwani police in Uttarakhand has busted a major racket in which cemetery committee members allegedly declared living people as dead to obtain fake death certificates.

As per reports, the matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by Manoj Kandpal, Registrar of Births and Deaths at the Municipal Corporation. During verification in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani, police found that death certificates were being fraudulently issued in the names of those still alive. Police intensified investigation after it stumbled upon one such forged death certificate issued for a person who was sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently out on bail.

"As per the orders of Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena, police launched a detailed investigation. Officials found that some cemetery committee members in Banbhulpura were forging receipts and availing fake death certificates from the Municipal Corporation, mostly for people who were still alive or had died in other states. These certificates were reportedly issued in exchange for huge amount of money," said a senior police official.

Subsequently, a case was registered against cemetery committee official Iqbal Ansari, his son Tanveer Ahmed, and all those involved, on the basis of the complaint.

While legal proceedings have already been initiated against the accused, police have warned that fake death certificates could be used to illegally claim property, escape legal obligations or commit other criminal acts. Senior officials urged people to report any such fraudulent activities immediately for necessary action. They have also made it clear that those involved in such crimes will not be spared.

Further investigation in this connection is underway.