Fake Currency Notes of Rs 3.80 Cr Seized in Chhattisgarh, 1 Held

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): Police have seized fake currency notes worth Rs 3.80 crore from a pickup vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. The notes were found hidden in plastic bags having 760 bundles of Rs 500 notes. The seizure was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off.

According to Mahasamund police, the miscreants were planning to circulate the fake notes in Saranggarh and Raipur. According to the Superintendent of Police, the informer had told that the pickup vehicle was supposed to cross National Highway 53. Acting on the information, the road to and from Saraipali was sealed.

As soon as the vehicle reached the spot, police intercepted it along with the driver. On checking the vehicle, bundles of notes were found hidden in plastic bags. On examining the plastic bags, police found that there were a total of 760 bundles of Rs 500 notes and the face value of which was Rs 3.80 crore.

Apart from the driver there were no other person inside the vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested and has identified himself as Arun Sidar. Police said that the driver was just transporting the fake currency notes from one place to another and the mastermind is someone else.

"The driver is being interrogated to find who all are behind this. He has been asked as to where and why the notes were been transported and also who had asked him to do so," a senior police officer said.

Mahasamund, which is adjacent to the Odisha border is frequented by miscreants ranging from drug smugglers to criminals. The place is used by miscreants for carrying items to and fro the neighbouring state.