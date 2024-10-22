Fake Court Busted Within Ahmedabad City Civil Court

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has seen its fair share of scams involving fake identities and counterfeit items, but this one takes the cake. A fake court was discovered operating within the City Civil Court itself. This bizarre incident has led to a formal complaint being filed against one Maurice Samuel Christian.

The City Civil and Sessions Court registrar, Hardik Desai, lodged the complaint at the Karanj police station, accusing Christian of posing as a fraudulent arbitrator and issuing dubious orders related to disputed lands. In an ironic turn of events, Christian's sham courtroom activities were exposed right in the heart of the City Civil Court.

The fake court in question (ETV Bharat)

According to the complaint, Christian, along with some accomplices, hatched a criminal conspiracy. He pretended to be an arbitrator under the guise of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, even going so far as to pass off a case under the title Thakor Bapuji Chanaji and arbitrated fake orders regarding land disputes.

Apparently, Christian appointed himself as arbitrator in a land dispute involving Thakor Bapuji Chanaji and the Collector of Ahmedabad, without any legal authority. He went on to issue illegal orders concerning the government-owned land at revenue survey number 306 in Paldi, Ahmedabad.

A complaint was registered against a person named Morris Samuel Christian (ETV Bharat)

Thanks to his grand illusion of being an arbitrator, Christian even fabricated a bogus claim over the government’s final plot number 32 and passed unlawful judgements without adhering to legal protocols. But the game was up when the real City Civil Court got wind of these shenanigans, and the registrar filed a formal complaint, setting off an investigation into this absurd scam.

The police are now digging deeper into this strange case of a fake court within a real court.